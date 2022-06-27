2022 Canadian LB Dariel Djabome commits to Rutgers Football

“My family and I decided that I will continue my academics and football career at Rutgers University,” Djabome told TKR. “I’m especially excited about how they are going to develop me first as a person, but also how they can develop me as a freak football player too. They wanted me bad and honestly I just felt like Rutgers could be the best fit for both my family and I."

Rutgers Football lands their second commitment of the day….sort of as Canada Prep linebacker Dariel Djabome made his commitment to the Scarlet Knights official tonight at midnight.

Now the 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete took a long journey just to get down to Piscataway this past weekend to workout in front of the staff and it all paid off in the end as he earned an offer from the staff shortly after.

“So basically the day before I drove seven hours in total to get to Rutgers,” Djabome said. “I made the trip with my head coach and two of my teammates, however we couldn’t afford a hotel, so we ended up sleeping in a small car until the camp. Then the next day, I was very sore because honestly sleeping in the car was uncomfortable. So in the morning we headed to the camp, but I had a bank card issue because I’m international, but we finally ended up competing. Not too long into the camp, Rutgers linebackers coach (Corey Hetherman) grabbed me apart and gave me a series of drills to do in order to evaluate me. I did what they expected me to do and the head coach (Greg Schiano) came over to me and offered me on the spot.”

After the camp, Rutgers set up Djabome with an official visit as he went on to spend the next day and a half on campus with the staff, players, etc.

"I stayed at Rutgers for a couple days after that for an official visit," said Djabome. "We went to New York City, ate a couple of fancy restaurants and I just enjoyed my time with the Rutgers boys like Wesley Bailey and Rene Konga. They both told me to just make the best decision for myself first. At the end of the day a lot of people are going to tell me some things and stuff, but at the end of the day they wanted me on their team as their teammates and we can now all go represent Canada."

Now for the best news of all, Djabome was originally going to play one more year of high school football as he was set to do a prep year up at Canada Prep. However that is no longer the case as he will enroll this summer and join the 2022 recruiting class as a member of the team this Fall.

"I'm a member of the 2022 class sir," he said. "I want Rutgers nation to know that they can count on me to give it 100% every day and I will try my best to make a big impact on the field."

Stay tuned for more on Djabome and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!