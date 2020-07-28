2022 Baltimore DL Daniel Owens picks up Rutgers offer
Calvert Hall (MD) was a school the Chris Ash brass targeted in 2020 wide receiver Cole Herbert, who took a lacrosse scholarship at North Carolina.The Greg Schiano regime is back at it with an offer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news