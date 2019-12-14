News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-14 13:17:08 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 ATH Amari Clark on Fran Brown: ‘He’s like an uncle to me’

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Woodrow Wilson (NJ) 2022 athlete Amari Clark and his teammates played their last game of the season at SHI Stadium this past weekend.It wasn’t the prettiest of games, more so for Clark as he was fo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}