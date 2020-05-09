2021 Texas OL Williams earns first P5 offer from Rutgers Football
The Scarlet Knights staff attacked the Texas 2021 talent pool last month as they dished out an offer to now Michigan State quarterback commit Hampton Fay, and they are back at it again but this tim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news