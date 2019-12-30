2021 Rutgers QB prospect Butler talks state title at SHI Stadium
DePaul Catholic (NJ) 2021 quarterback Andrew Butler has camped Rutgers and been recruited by the staff for over a year, but he had yet to play a game at SHI Stadium through three years of high scho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news