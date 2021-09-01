2021 Rutgers Football roster by state
The Rutgers Football program will enter the 2021 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from 16 different states and two other countries. While most of the roster consists of guys from the tri-state area, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Scarlet Knights.
NOTE: This list is based on where the guys played their high school ball, not their hometowns. Also this list includes walk-ons as well.
GET TKR PREMIUM FOR 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Adam Korsak
|
P
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Rene Konga
|
DL
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Gus Zilinskas
|
OL
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Troy Rainey
|
OL
|
FR
|
Samuel Vretman
|
OL
|
SR
|
Stanley Dennis II
|
DL
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Aslan Pugh
|
LB
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Gavin Rupp
|
QB
|
FR
|
Isaiah Washington
|
WR
|
SO
|
Joshua Youngblood
|
WR
|
SO
|
Carnell Davis
|
WR
|
FR
|
Wesley Bailey
|
DL
|
FR
|
Mayan Ahanotu
|
DL
|
JR
|
Henry Hughes
|
DL
|
FR
|
Austin Dean
|
LB
|
FR
|
Todd Bowles Jr.
|
DB
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Ryan Keeler
|
DL
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kamar Missouri
|
OL
|
FR
|
Reggie Sutton
|
OL
|
JR
|
Jamree Kromah
|
DL
|
JR
|
Kyonte Hamilton
|
DL
|
FR
|
Tyshon Fogg
|
LB
|
SR
|
Tre Avery
|
DB
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Zukudo Igwenagu
|
TE
|
SO
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Julius Turner
|
DL
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Noah Vedral
|
QB
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Johnny Langan
|
QB
|
JR
|
Austin Albericci
|
QB
|
JR
|
Isaih Pacheco
|
RB
|
JR
|
Jamier Wright-Collins
|
RB
|
FR
|
Kyle Monangai
|
RB
|
FR
|
AL-Shadee Salaam
|
RB
|
FR
|
Parker Day
|
RB
|
SR
|
Nyjon Freeman
|
RB
|
FR
|
Jordan Kinsler
|
RB
|
FR
|
Christian Dremel
|
WR
|
SO
|
Bo Melton
|
WR
|
SR
|
Nasir Montgomery
|
WR
|
FR
|
Frederik Krebs
|
WR
|
FR
|
Zach Goodale
|
WR
|
FR
|
Ahmirr Robinson
|
WR
|
FR
|
Jovani Haskins
|
TE
|
SR
|
Matt Alaimo
|
TE
|
SR
|
Brandon Myers
|
TE
|
JR
|
Tahjay Moore
|
TE
|
FR
|
Victor Konopka
|
TE
|
FR
|
CJ Hanson
|
OL
|
SO
|
Moses Gbagebe-Sowah
|
OL
|
FR
|
Bryan Felter
|
OL
|
FR
|
Nick Krimin
|
OL
|
SR
|
Kevin Schaeffer
|
OL
|
FR
|
Terrence Salami
|
OL
|
FR
|
Beau Lanzidelle
|
OL
|
FR
|
Isaiah Wright
|
OL
|
FR
|
Jason LaVigna
|
OL
|
SO
|
Shawn Collins
|
DL
|
FR
|
Jordan Thompson
|
DL
|
FR
|
CJ Onyechi
|
DL
|
SR
|
Brian Ugwu
|
DL
|
SO
|
Zaire Angoy
|
DL
|
FR
|
Sean Cooper
|
DL
|
FR
|
Aaron Lewis
|
DL
|
FR
|
Ireland Brown
|
DL
|
SO
|
Keshon Griffin
|
DL
|
FR
|
Mike Tverdov
|
DL
|
SR
|
Tyreek Maddox-Williams
|
LB
|
SR
|
Drew Singleton
|
LB
|
SR
|
Khayri Banton
|
LB
|
FR
|
Deion Jennings
|
LB
|
JR
|
Tyreem Powell
|
LB
|
FR
|
Chris Conti
|
LB
|
SO
|
Jonathan Pimentel
|
LB
|
JR
|
Dami Awoyinfa
|
LB
|
FR
|
Matt Gibney
|
LB
|
SO
|
Mohamed Toure
|
LB
|
SO
|
Naijee Jones
|
DB
|
SR
|
Chris Long
|
DB
|
FR
|
Alijah Clark
|
DB
|
FR
|
Max Melton
|
DB
|
FR
|
Keenan Reid
|
DB
|
SR
|
Calebe Silva
|
DB
|
SR
|
Elijuwan Mack
|
DB
|
SR
|
Shaquan Loyal
|
DB
|
FR
|
Jameer Campbell
|
DB
|
SR
|
Lawrence Stevens
|
DB
|
SR
|
Michael Robinson II
|
DB
|
FR
|
John Guaimano
|
DB
|
SO
|
Desmond Igbinosun
|
DB
|
FR
|
Joe Lusardi
|
DB
|
FR
|
Amir Byrd
|
DB
|
SO
|
Adrian Taffe
|
DB
|
FR
|
Brendan Shank
|
LS
|
JR
|
Billy Taylor
|
LS
|
SR
|
Zack Taylor
|
LS
|
FR
|
Valentino Ambrosio
|
K
|
JR
|
Michael O'Connor
|
K
|
FR
|
Guy Fava
|
K/P
|
SO
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Cole Snyder
|
QB
|
SO
|
Aron Cruickshank
|
WR
|
JR
|
Shameen Jones
|
WR
|
SR
|
Jessie Parson III
|
WR
|
FR
|
Myles Goddard
|
TE
|
FR
|
Tunde Fatukasi
|
OL
|
FR
|
Cedrice Paillant
|
OL
|
JR
|
David Nwaogwugwu
|
OL
|
JR
|
Caleb Patterson
|
DL
|
FR
|
Ifeanyi Maijeh
|
DL
|
SR
|
Olakunle Fatukasi
|
LB
|
SR
|
Christian Izien
|
DB
|
JR
|
Kessawn Abraham
|
DB
|
JR
|
Eric Bernstein
|
K
|
SO
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Shawn Munnerlyn
|
WR
|
FR
|
Brendan Bordner
|
OL
|
SR
|
Kevin Toth
|
OL
|
FR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Evan Simon
|
QB
|
FR
|
Aaron Young
|
RB
|
SO
|
Brandon Sanders
|
WR
|
SR
|
Cooper Heisey
|
TE
|
SO
|
Tyler Needham
|
OL
|
FR
|
Matt Rosso
|
OL
|
JR
|
Rashawn Battle
|
DL
|
SR
|
Cam'ron Stewart
|
DL
|
FR
|
Andrew Vince
|
LB
|
FR
|
Drew Bethke
|
LB
|
SO
|
Avery Young
|
DB
|
JR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Raiqwon O'Neal
|
OL
|
JR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Hollin Pierce
|
OL
|
FR
|
Robert Longerbeam
|
DB
|
FR
|
Max Patterson
|
DB
|
FR
|
Patrice Rene
|
DB
|
SR
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Christian Braswell
|
DB
|
JR
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board