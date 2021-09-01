 2021 Rutgers Football roster by state
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-01 10:26:33 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Rutgers Football roster by state

The Rutgers Football program will enter the 2021 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from 16 different states and two other countries. While most of the roster consists of guys from the tri-state area, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Scarlet Knights.

NOTE: This list is based on where the guys played their high school ball, not their hometowns. Also this list includes walk-ons as well.

AUSTRAILIA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Adam Korsak

P

SR
CANADA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Rene Konga

DL

FR
COLORADO (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Gus Zilinskas

OL

FR
CONNECTICUT (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Troy Rainey

OL

FR

Samuel Vretman

OL

SR

Stanley Dennis II

DL

FR
DELAWARE (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Aslan Pugh

LB

SR
FLORIDA (9)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Gavin Rupp

QB

FR

Isaiah Washington

WR

SO

Joshua Youngblood

WR

SO

Carnell Davis

WR

FR

Wesley Bailey

DL

FR

Mayan Ahanotu

DL

JR

Henry Hughes

DL

FR

Austin Dean

LB

FR

Todd Bowles Jr.

DB

FR
ILLINOIS (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Ryan Keeler

DL

FR
MARYLAND (6)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kamar Missouri

OL

FR

Reggie Sutton

OL

JR

Jamree Kromah

DL

JR

Kyonte Hamilton

DL

FR

Tyshon Fogg

LB

SR

Tre Avery

DB

SR
MASSACHUSETTS (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Zukudo Igwenagu

TE

SO
MISSISSIPPI (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Julius Turner

DL

SR
NEBRASKA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Noah Vedral

QB

SR
NEW JERSEY (71)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Johnny Langan

QB

JR

Austin Albericci

QB

JR

Isaih Pacheco

RB

JR

Jamier Wright-Collins

RB

FR

Kyle Monangai

RB

FR

AL-Shadee Salaam

RB

FR

Parker Day

RB

SR

Nyjon Freeman

RB

FR

Jordan Kinsler

RB

FR

Christian Dremel

WR

SO

Bo Melton

WR

SR

Nasir Montgomery

WR

FR

Frederik Krebs

WR

FR

Zach Goodale

WR

FR

Ahmirr Robinson

WR

FR

Jovani Haskins

TE

SR

Matt Alaimo

TE

SR

Brandon Myers

TE

JR

Tahjay Moore

TE

FR

Victor Konopka

TE

FR

CJ Hanson

OL

SO

Moses Gbagebe-Sowah

OL

FR

Bryan Felter

OL

FR

Nick Krimin

OL

SR

Kevin Schaeffer

OL

FR

Terrence Salami

OL

FR

Beau Lanzidelle

OL

FR

Isaiah Wright

OL

FR

Jason LaVigna

OL

SO

Shawn Collins

DL

FR

Jordan Thompson

DL

FR

CJ Onyechi

DL

SR

Brian Ugwu

DL

SO

Zaire Angoy

DL

FR

Sean Cooper

DL

FR

Aaron Lewis

DL

FR

Ireland Brown

DL

SO

Keshon Griffin

DL

FR

Mike Tverdov

DL

SR

Tyreek Maddox-Williams

LB

SR

Drew Singleton

LB

SR

Khayri Banton

LB

FR

Deion Jennings

LB

JR

Tyreem Powell

LB

FR

Chris Conti

LB

SO

Jonathan Pimentel

LB

JR

Dami Awoyinfa

LB

FR

Matt Gibney

LB

SO

Mohamed Toure

LB

SO

Naijee Jones

DB

SR

Chris Long

DB

FR

Alijah Clark

DB

FR

Max Melton

DB

FR

Keenan Reid

DB

SR

Calebe Silva

DB

SR

Elijuwan Mack

DB

SR

Shaquan Loyal

DB

FR

Jameer Campbell

DB

SR

Lawrence Stevens

DB

SR

Michael Robinson II

DB

FR

John Guaimano

DB

SO

Desmond Igbinosun

DB

FR

Joe Lusardi

DB

FR

Amir Byrd

DB

SO

Adrian Taffe

DB

FR

Brendan Shank

LS

JR

Billy Taylor

LS

SR

Zack Taylor

LS

FR

Valentino Ambrosio

K

JR

Michael O'Connor

K

FR

Guy Fava

K/P

SO
NEW YORK (14)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Cole Snyder

QB

SO

Aron Cruickshank

WR

JR

Shameen Jones

WR

SR

Jessie Parson III

WR

FR

Myles Goddard

TE

FR

Tunde Fatukasi

OL

FR

Cedrice Paillant

OL

JR

David Nwaogwugwu

OL

JR

Caleb Patterson

DL

FR

Ifeanyi Maijeh

DL

SR

Olakunle Fatukasi

LB

SR

Christian Izien

DB

JR

Kessawn Abraham

DB

JR

Eric Bernstein

K

SO
OHIO (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Shawn Munnerlyn

WR

FR

Brendan Bordner

OL

SR

Kevin Toth

OL

FR
PENNSYLVANIA (11)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Evan Simon

QB

FR

Aaron Young

RB

SO

Brandon Sanders

WR

SR

Cooper Heisey

TE

SO

Tyler Needham

OL

FR

Matt Rosso

OL

JR

Rashawn Battle

DL

SR

Cam'ron Stewart

DL

FR

Andrew Vince

LB

FR

Drew Bethke

LB

SO

Avery Young

DB

JR
SOUTH CAROLINA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Raiqwon O'Neal

OL

JR
VIRGINIA (4)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Hollin Pierce

OL

FR

Robert Longerbeam

DB

FR

Max Patterson

DB

FR

Patrice Rene

DB

SR
WASHINGTON DC (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Christian Braswell

DB

JR

