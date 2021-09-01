2021 Rutgers Football roster by state

The Rutgers Football program will enter the 2021 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from 16 different states and two other countries. While most of the roster consists of guys from the tri-state area, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Scarlet Knights.

NOTE: This list is based on where the guys played their high school ball, not their hometowns. Also this list includes walk-ons as well.

GET TKR PREMIUM FOR 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE