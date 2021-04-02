It's been a couple of weeks now since the 2020-21 Rutgers Basketball season came to an end and this offseason expects to be a wild one as every player in the nation just had a free year of eligibility and they now have a free waiver to transfer wherever they want.

Recently the Scarlet Knights saw two of their own enter the transfer portal in Jacob Young and Myles Johnson, thus leaving two open spots on the roster for next season.

Now the staff could opt the high school route, but the more likely situation is that they will explore the transfer portal. So with that being said The Knight Report decided to keep a tracker of each transfer portal prospect they reach out too, along with some interesting stats and analytics about each player.

