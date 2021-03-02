The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will finally take the field this weekend as the 2021 the Big Ten starts their conference-only schedule this Friday.

The Scarlet Knights will open their season Friday afternoon in Minneapolis as they will play two games (Friday/Saturday) vs. Indiana and two games versus Minnesota (Saturday/Sunday).

The Scarlet Knights will be led by their head coach, Steve Owens, who is in his second season at the helm. Owens and the Rutgers baseball program finished last season with 6-9 record but their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Even though last season wasn’t a great season, the Scarlet Knights return most of their top players from 2020 and have also added some newcomers that should make an immediate impact. Owens and the Rutgers coaching staff have done a nice job brining some quality players that should make the Scarlet Knights a competitive team in the 2021 season.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!