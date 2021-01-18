Rutgers Football landed their third preferred walk-on commitment in the 2021 class today as Red Bank Catholic kicker Michael O'Connor announced his decision via social media.

O'Connor is listed a 6-foot-2, 190-pound placekicker spoke with The Knight Report about his decision.

"I'm staying home," O'Connor told TKR. "I chose Rutgers because of the culture and the coaching staff. The culture that coach (Greg) Schiano and the entire coaching staff live by is something that I have endless respect for, it's a culture that I believe couldn’t be any better of a fit for me to develop as a player and a person."

