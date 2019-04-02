2021 RB Shakhi Carson is next Rutgers target from West Orange
Sophomore running back Shakhi Carson has to fill the big shoes of 2019 Pittsburgh signee Bryce Nelms as the new face of the West Orange (NJ) program.Rutgers is evidently a big believer in the 5-foo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news