Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 13:13:10 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 RB Christian Abraham talks high school switch, recent RU visit

Znm4rnjw5emboymt4dzz
Abraham competing at last month's Roman Oben Soldiers Showcase
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Sophomore athlete Christian Abraham made his latest visit to Piscataway in early March with a group of his new teammates.The 6-foot, 185-pounder sat down with The Knight Report to detail his move f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}