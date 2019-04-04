2021 quarterback Tahjamell Bullock next man up at St. Peter's Prep
This past Sunday played host to the annual Romans Soldiers Showcase camp hosted by former NFL third-round draft pick Roman Oben, who spent 12 years in the NFL playing for four different teams. This annual showcase features some of the top prospects throughout the state of New Jersey every single year.
This year’s showcase showed off some of the younger prospects who are quickly on the rise, such as St. Peter’s Prep sophomore quarterback Tahjamell Bullock. Not only did Bullock walk away with the top quarterback award in the camp, but he also earned himself an invite to the upcoming Rivals Three-Stripe camp in New Jersey sponsored by ADIDAS.
“It was just a good opportunity to come out here and show my talent in front of a whole lot of different guys,” Bullock told TKR. “I just wanted to come out and compete against everybody. All my hard work I’ve put in on the field, off the field, and in high school it all leads up to events like this.”
Tahj Bullock (@TahjB_12) to Byron Shipman (@byronship_11). Your @SPPFootball aerial attack. #NJFootball #RFootball #RSS2019 pic.twitter.com/DaySFKcN7I— Ryan Patti (@ryanwpatti) March 31, 2019
Bullock was able to come away with the top quarterback award at the RSS camp over some very impressive prospects such as Jahquil Batts, Connor Katz, Nasir Montgomery, Dorian Nowell, and Kyle McCord.
“It’s a blessing to get this award,” said Bullock. “I came out and I worked really hard. I’m not going to lie, I feel like I could’ve done a whole lot better. I missed a couple of throws and made a couple of throws, overall it was a really good event.”
Along with various awards being given to high school prospects at the Romans Soldiers Showcase, Rivals also hands out an invite to our annual three-stripe camp presented by Adidas to the top prospect at the camp.
“It was really big to get that invite,” he said. “A lot of guys that play with me at Prep were getting them and I was just working and waiting for it. It’s a blessing to just get such an honor in front of all these people.”
At the moment Bullock is only hearing from Penn State and while he doesn’t have any visits planned currently, he does hope to check out PSU some time soon.