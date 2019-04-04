This past Sunday played host to the annual Romans Soldiers Showcase camp hosted by former NFL third-round draft pick Roman Oben, who spent 12 years in the NFL playing for four different teams. This annual showcase features some of the top prospects throughout the state of New Jersey every single year.

This year’s showcase showed off some of the younger prospects who are quickly on the rise, such as St. Peter’s Prep sophomore quarterback Tahjamell Bullock. Not only did Bullock walk away with the top quarterback award in the camp, but he also earned himself an invite to the upcoming Rivals Three-Stripe camp in New Jersey sponsored by ADIDAS.

“It was just a good opportunity to come out here and show my talent in front of a whole lot of different guys,” Bullock told TKR. “I just wanted to come out and compete against everybody. All my hard work I’ve put in on the field, off the field, and in high school it all leads up to events like this.”