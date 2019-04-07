Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 QB Kyle McCord talks Rutgers, recaps Roman Oben Showcase

Iavvfp7bktrnko0uopxc
Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

St. Joseph Prep (PA) sophomore gunslinger Kyle McCord highlighted a strong quarterback class at this year’s Roman’s Soldiers Showcase in Waldwick.After being crowned the camp’s most-valuable player...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}