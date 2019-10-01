News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 09:15:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 New Jersey four-star Blakes recaps Monday visit to Rutgers

DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

2021 four-star guard Jaylen Blakes, who is ranked No. 117 in his class, took an unofficial visit to Rutgers on Monday.The high flying, athletic guard that plays his AAU ball with Sports U (NJ), is ...

