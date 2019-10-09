2021 New Jersey forward Zach Hicks set to visit Rutgers this month
Rutgers will be trying their luck with in-state talent Zach Hicks, a 2021 wing from Camden Catholic (NJ) and Philly Pride (PA).Hicks, who is currently one of the more underrated forwards on the eas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news