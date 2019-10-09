News More News
basketball

2021 New Jersey forward Zach Hicks set to visit Rutgers this month

DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rutgers will be trying their luck with in-state talent Zach Hicks, a 2021 wing from Camden Catholic (NJ) and Philly Pride (PA).Hicks, who is currently one of the more underrated forwards on the eas...

