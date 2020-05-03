Rutgers has its long snapper for the next four seasons in Parsippany Hills (NJ) product Zack Taylor.

The last name Taylor will certainly ring a bell for the Scarlet Knight faithful as Zack’s older brother, Billy, is the team’s current long snapper. The 6-foot, 220-pounder ranks as the No. 1 long snapper in the Northeast and the 16th best in the nation, per Rubio Long Snapping.