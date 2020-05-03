2021 LS legacy Zack Taylor talks Rutgers Football commitment
Rutgers has its long snapper for the next four seasons in Parsippany Hills (NJ) product Zack Taylor.
The last name Taylor will certainly ring a bell for the Scarlet Knight faithful as Zack’s older brother, Billy, is the team’s current long snapper. The 6-foot, 220-pounder ranks as the No. 1 long snapper in the Northeast and the 16th best in the nation, per Rubio Long Snapping.
I am proud to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Rutgers University. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have guided me through this process. Go RU!🪓🪓🪓 #FTC @GregSchiano @CoachScheier pic.twitter.com/x1im7zUonS— Zack Taylor (@zack_taylor51) May 3, 2020
