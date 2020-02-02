2021 LB Banton on Rutgers visit: ‘Everything about it was amazing’
West Side (NJ) has a pair of 2021 defenders Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano would love to have as part of his first recruiting cycle in his return to Piscataway.Defensive back Shaquan Loyal recentl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news