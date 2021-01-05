Dallas prospect Jaden Jones announced via social media that he has graduated early and will join the Scarlet Knights this month. The 6-7 wing signed with Rutgers during the early period on Nov. 11.

One of Rutgers' 2021 signees is on his way to New Jersey sooner than some might have expected.

Thank you to my parents and little brother for their sacrifices and continuous support. I have worked hard to graduate early and am excited to announce that I am joining my brothers at Rutgers U beginning January 2021. Jersey I'm Here!! pic.twitter.com/IuE3Zf16xd

A four-star prospect recruited by Karl Hobbs, Jones averaged right at 25 points and six rebounds for his junior season. He is ranked the No. 116 player overall in the 2021 class.

Jones can play small forward or shooting guard at the next level. He showed his versatility at the Wooten Top 150 camp, earning MVP honors among several high-prospect players.

"We are so excited to welcome Jaden Jones into our Rutgers family," head coach Steve Pikiell said in a signing day statement. "Jaden is a multi-position, versatile player that is a talented scorer who can really shoot the basketball and score at all three levels.

"He has great work ethic and he continues to improve. He is exceptional young man that comes from a great family and is a great student. He brings the whole package to Piscataway. Jaden is going to have a great career here at Rutgers and I can't wait to coach him."