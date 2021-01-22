This past Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Football added yet another preferred walk-on to his 2021 class as Holy Cross (NJ) offensive lineman Terrence Salami announced his decision via Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder played his first four years of high school ball at Holy Cross Prep Academy located in Delran Township down in South Jersey.

Salami spoke with The Knight Report about his decision and more.

“I chose Rutgers because it is close to home,” Salami told TKR. “It also gives me a chance to stay close to my family. Overall I loved what the school had to offer, especially their state of the art business school. On top of that I love the core values that the football team represents and I want every part of it. I want to challenge myself and come out as the best person I possibly can become.”