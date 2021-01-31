Earlier this week, Rutgers football added a verbal commitment from preferred walk-on quarterback Gavin Rupp.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound pro-style quarterback prospect spoke with us here at The Knight Report to go a little more in depth on his decision to attend college in Piscataway, New Jersey.

“I’m happy to say that I’m committed to Rutgers,” Rupp told TKR. “I chose Rutgers because the coaching staff and my comfortability with them was probably the main thing. I’m also close with two of the players already on the team who have told me great things about the program. On top of all that, the opportunity to play in the Big Ten and compete against the best was hard to pass up.”.

