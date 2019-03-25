2021 Florida DB Ahmari Harvey is one of Rutgers newest offers
Florida High School (FL) 2021 defensive back Ahmari Harvey is of hot pursuit from the big name programs in the ‘Sunshine State’, although Rutgers came through with an offer of its own earlier in th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news