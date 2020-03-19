News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-19 10:40:35 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DB Shaquan Loyal go in depth on Rutgers commitment

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

On Thursday morning, Rutgers Football added their second commitment in two days as West Side High School (NJ) defensive back Shaquan Loyal announced his decision via social media. The Knight Report...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}