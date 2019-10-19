2021 Camden Catholic forward Zach Hicks recaps Saturday visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
2021 forward Zach Hicks concluded his visit to Rutgers on a good note. He went to Rutgers to watch practice, tour the campus with his family and get a better understanding of the program under the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news