News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 15:17:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 Camden Catholic forward Zach Hicks recaps Saturday visit

DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

2021 forward Zach Hicks concluded his visit to Rutgers on a good note. He went to Rutgers to watch practice, tour the campus with his family and get a better understanding of the program under the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}