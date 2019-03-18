2021 Camden ATH Alijah Clark talks Rutgers offer, recent visit
Just four days before he made his latest trip to Piscataway, Camden (NJ) 2021 athlete Alijah Clark picked up his second Division-I offer from the Scarlet Knights.Clark is now the third current Camd...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news