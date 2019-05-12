News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-12 09:42:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 big man Bediako talks to Pikiell, earns Rutgers offer

Zgp5vagcdhurzvateess
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport.net
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

2021 four-star center Charles Bediako of UPlay Canada (16U) recently received an offer from Rutgers and a visit from coach Steve Pikiell.“It’s a great feeling,” he said of receiving an offer from R...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}