Rutgers wrestling adds another commit to the class of 2021

Add another to the class of 2021. Head coach Scott Goodale took to Twitter Sunday night, signaling a new future Rutgers Scarlet Knight has committed to wrestle for his team. The newest addition was none other than in-state prospect, Joey Olivieri.

Olivier is the younger brother of current Rutgers wrestler, Anthony Olivieri, and comes out of Hanover Park, New Jersey, where has won two state medals in his first two years of high school. In his freshman year, Joey Olivieri defeated recent Princeton commit, Dean Peterson, to capture the 106 – lb NJSIAA state title. In his following season, Olivieri took 4th in the state at very deep 126 – lb weight class, won by current Rutgers wrestler, Sammy Alvarez.

Currently, midway through his junior season, Olivieri is unranked in FloWrestling’s individual rankings, but is No. 115 on Flowrestling’s 2021 Big Board. This season, Olivieri will be wrestling at 132-pounds, and will be one of the top contenders to win the 2020 state title.