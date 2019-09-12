News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 WR commit Ahmirr Robinson talks Rumble on the Raritan

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Last Saturday’s “Rumble on the Raritan” slate featured three top schools from New York along with three from New Jersey.One of the Garden State groups was none other than Union, the high school hom...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}