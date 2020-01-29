2020 West Milford TE Schaeffer talks Rutgers PWO commitment
West Milford (NJ) 2020 tight end Kevin Schaeffer had always been interested in Rutgers, but it wasn’t until he earned a preferred walk-on offer earlier in the month when he pictured himself becomin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news