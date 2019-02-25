Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 11:05:09 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Union wide receiver Ahmirr Robinson recaps ‘Junior Day’ visit

Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Rutgers played host to a large chunk of the local talent on Sunday for their annual ‘Junior Day’ event. Union (NJ) 2020 wideout Ahmirr Robinson was one of the attendees.The Rivals three-star holds ...

