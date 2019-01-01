Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Texas WR Logan Kyle discusses Rutgers offer, potential summer visit

F3ncgv3papab7t5xk3k5
Twitter: @LoganRKyle
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

After months of on and off small talk, Rutgers extended an offer to 2020 Memorial (TX) wide receiver Logan Kyle recently.The Knight Report chatted with the 6-foot-3, 196-pounder about the offer, hi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}