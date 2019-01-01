2020 Texas WR Logan Kyle discusses Rutgers offer, potential summer visit
After months of on and off small talk, Rutgers extended an offer to 2020 Memorial (TX) wide receiver Logan Kyle recently.The Knight Report chatted with the 6-foot-3, 196-pounder about the offer, hi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news