2020 TE Collins talks Rumble on Raritan, official visit plans & more
Rutgers 2020 tight end commit Shawn Collins and the rest of the Montclair (NJ) Mounties played their season opener at SHI Stadium against West Orange (NJ) in the Rumble on the Raritan showcase.West...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news