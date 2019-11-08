The 6-foot-8 forward prospect made the news official via social media after spending this past weekend in Piscataway, New Jersey for an official visit.

Class of 2020 and Central Pointe Christian (FL) post grad forward Oskar Palmquist has announced his decision to commit to Rutgers.

Beyond excited to announce that I am committing to Rutgers University! First off, I want to thank my family for always believing in me. I also want to thank all my coaches and teammates who’s helped me getting to where I am today. RUTGERS NATION🛡 LET’S GO TO WORK! ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/oSDJxu9eF0

Back in mid-October, the Rutgers sent assistant coach Stephen Hayn down to Florida to watch forward Palmquist workout in person to see his potential in person. TKR spoke with Central Pointe Christian head coach Brad Traina shortly after coach Hayn visited campus.

"He's a 6-foot-8, forward from Sweden who plays both the three and four," coach Traina said. "He's also a very versatile kid. He is long, athletic and can shoot the ball very well. He also has good decision making skills and plays hard every time."

The Swedish native is the second forward prospect in the class, joining the likes of North Carolina big man Dean Reiber.

Palmquist is currently unranked per the Rivals.com database, but is expected to receive his ranking very shortly.