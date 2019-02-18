Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 St. Peter’s Prep WR Byron Shipman recaps Rutgers visit

E3fphcvqyqucqheio8mt
Twitter
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Rutgers has played host to several individual visitors this month, one of whom was St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) 2020 wide receiver Byron Shipman.Shipman has toured the banks on a number of occasions, alth...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}