News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 16:52:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 forward Nick Farrar hearing from Rutgers, hoping to visit soon

V4xdbcpocxlqvt0chawh
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rutgers has been doing their homework on 2020 small forward Nick Farrar of Apex Friendship in Apex, North Carolina.The talented 6-6 wing currently has more than a dozen scholarship offers and Rutge...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}