2020 Rutgers TE commit Shawn Collins recaps OV to Piscataway
Montclair (NJ) tight end and 2020 Rutgers commit Shawn Collins had originally planned to make his official visit during the weekend of Oct. 5 or Oct. 19 but held off until there was a resolution at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news