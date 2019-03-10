Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-10 17:46:26 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 RB Lamy Constant talks recruitment, planning Rutgers visit

Uo9sayvwsuunc4bausqp
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

On Friday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program landed its first commitment of the class of 2020, when four-star Sofian Massoud made his decision official via social media. This w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}