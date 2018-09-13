Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 RB Burrell scores game-winner in comeback vs. St. Peter’s

V4qwnihfskz2zzofh2b1
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) running back and 2020 Rutgers target Kolbe Burrell put the Hawks in the driver’s seat to complete their 13-point comeback over St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) in the night cap of last ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}