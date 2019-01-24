2020 PF Josh Hall hearing a lot from Rutgers, earns offer
Moravian Prep (NC) coach Antonio Lowe knows exactly what he has in 2020 wing Josh Hall. He’s got a versatile wing that can play up to four different positions and stretch the defense. It’s the kind...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news