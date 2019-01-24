Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 11:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

2020 PF Josh Hall hearing a lot from Rutgers, earns offer

Uxote0rcnkxhddomy7qz
Twitter
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport.net
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Moravian Prep (NC) coach Antonio Lowe knows exactly what he has in 2020 wing Josh Hall. He’s got a versatile wing that can play up to four different positions and stretch the defense. It’s the kind...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}