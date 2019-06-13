Add one more to the 2020 Rutgers Wrestling recruiting class.

Bryce Hepner, a junior at perennial powerhouse, St. Edward’s, OH., announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights, according to a source. He is a two-time Division-I Ohio state champion and won his second state title at 138-pounds in his junior year of high school this past season.

"I'm excited to be a part of the family," Hepner told TKR. "Honestly, I chose Rutgers because I have this desire to be a national champ one day. Not to mention, Rutgers has some great coaches, a nice campus, and a really good culture. The staff's message to me was really eye-opening and in my head, Rutgers is where I saw myself succeeding and growing."

Hepner is ranked No. 13 in the country at 145 pounds by FloWrestling and was one of four recruits on campus for Final – X Rutgers. This announcement comes just days after that visit.

"We were able to take a visit and tour the new facility," said Herpner. "That place is crazy. cool looking. Everything about it is crazy, it has all the tools needed to open the door for me. I just need to be ready to walk through it."

Hepner is now the fourth commit in the class of 2020, joining Dylan Shawver (Elyria, OH.), Connor O’Neil (DePaul, N.J.), and John Poznanski (Colonia, N.J.).

All four 2020 commits are ranked nationally by FloWrestling.