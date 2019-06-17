2020 North Carolina forward Gibson earns offer from Rutgers
In just a year, 2020 power forward Jaylon Gibson has gone from an unheralded unknown 6-foot-5 student-athlete to a 6-foot-11, can’t-miss prospect for many schools.Rutgers assistant coach Karl Hobbs...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news