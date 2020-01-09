East Coast Prep (MA) 2020 athlete Jaylon Melendez has no offers on the table, but that could change after the dead period, which concludes on Jan. 16.



The 6-foot, 200-pounder made contact during the season with Lehigh, New Haven and Rhode Island’s staffs along with Rutgers communications director Matt Hewitt. Hewitt hosted Melendez on his first game visit on Nov. 16 (Ohio State) and the North Bergen native had what he considered to be an experience of a lifetime.

He filled The Knight Report in on what made the trip to the campus so jaw-dropping.

“It honestly changed my view of the game,” Melendez told TKR. “It was cool seeing FBS-level football in person and how the guys fly around out there. I’ve never been around a true fan base either because I played small-time football at a public high school. Seeing all the fans cheer in the cold gave me chills and had me hyped up like I was about to play.”

Melendez is intrigued by what has unfolded for the Scarlet Knights since his visit. He sees a new sense of hope in Piscataway with a lot of it revolving around the revamped coaching staff.

The senior may have grown up in North Jersey, but he has still been made aware of the state's love for defensive backs coach Fran Brown.

“They brought in a defensive-minded coach in Greg Schiano and Coach Brown is also a great hire,” Melendez said. “He’s someone I’d like to play for. I feel like something is brewing there and the culture is changing.”

Melendez knows what he wants from a college and he thinks Rutgers checks those boxes – both on the gridiron and off it.

“I’m pursuing a major in business management and obviously Rutgers has a great business school,” he said. “I like a school with diversity and they offer that.

“On the field, I’m looking for a home where I can develop to be the best player I can possibly be. I’m an all-around athlete, I can play wide receiver or any defensive back position and you could even put me in the box when needed.”