Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 17:42:33 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 New York RB Hines talks Rutgers offer, Junior Day visit

C2a15bddr9ritk8vvuq0
Rivals.com
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Earlier today the Rutgers Scarlet Knights welcomed a large group of high schools recruits to campus for the programs annual Junior Day event over at High Point Solutions stadium. Among that group o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}