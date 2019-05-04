News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Montclair TE Shawn Collins high on Rutgers after offer

Ue1mnxhwaa4mu0fsb5qn
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Montclair (NJ) 2020 tight end Shawn Collins put on a show for Scarlet Knights tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile during a workout on Monday and was rewarded with his first Power-Five offer.Collins’s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}