2020 Montclair TE Shawn Collins high on Rutgers after offer
Montclair (NJ) 2020 tight end Shawn Collins put on a show for Scarlet Knights tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile during a workout on Monday and was rewarded with his first Power-Five offer.Collins’s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news