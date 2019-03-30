Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 23:19:51 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Massachusetts OT Andrew Nee Recaps Recent Visit

Zzzmkt8ijowpsbenhfd7
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Rutgers concluded the month of March with a surge of Northeast visitors, one of whom being Buckingham Browne & Nichols (MA) 2020 offensive tackle Andrew Nee.The Knight Report caught up with the 6-f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}