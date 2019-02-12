Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-12 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Maryland wide receiver EJ Core details Rutgers offer

Gvre8cimdiisohfx00xl
Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Rutgers made the move to offer National Christian Academy (MD) 2020 wide receiver E.J. Core, who became a hot commodity on the East Coast just as the calendar turned to 2019.The 6-foot-2, 205-pound...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}