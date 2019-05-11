News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-11 21:23:50 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 in-state OL Willock talks “long-awaited” Rutgers offer

Uxqodhilgwkk2y9snqtx
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

The Scarlet Knights had been recruiting 2020 Paramus Catholic (NJ) offensive lineman Devin Willock for over a year before they finally pulled the trigger with an offer on the first day of the month...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}