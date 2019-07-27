2020 Florida TE Calhoun eyeing in-season Rutgers official visit
The Scarlet Knights staff has remained committed to landing multiple tight ends in the 2020 class and their recruitment of Creekside (FL) standout Shane Calhoun has only made that more evident.Calh...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news