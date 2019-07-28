News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Florida OL Lee Matthews planning visits to FAU, Rutgers

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Class of 2020 offensive lineman Lee Matthews out of Florida is already making plans for a couple of different visits over the next few months. According to the Palmetto High School product, he’ll t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}