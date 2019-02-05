Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 Florida Four-Star ATH Corbin Gibson picks up Rutgers offer

Yup5tnws9l4qcjywwva4
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

Sebastian River (FL) 2020 four-star wide receiver Corbin Gibson was one of several juniors to receive an offer from Rutgers last week. It's his sixth FBS offer and second from the Big 10The Knight ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}