News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 13:42:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 F Osasere Ighodaro talks Rutgers offer, updates recruitment

Audd065ige4ihugnm5jf
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rivals three-star rated forward Osasere Ighodaro has heard from a lot of new schools this summer.He recently took an official visit to Vanderbilt, has plans to hit Texas and is hoping to “maybe in ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}